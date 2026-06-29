MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- You should hear how she'll talk about you if you are not at a fun show in Minneapolis. Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Melissa Manchester will take the stage at the Dakota in Minneapolis for two shows in October.

Manchester started her career as a backup singer for Bette Midler.

Manchester has been entertaining audiences for over 50 years and rose to prominence with her top 10 hit "Midnight Blue," and classics like "Don't Cry Out Loud," and " Come in from the Rain." Her 1982 song "You Should Hear How She Talks About You" hit number 5 on the charts and earned her a Grammy Award for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.

She has contributed a song to more than 10 movie soundtracks.

She also made Oscar history as the first artist to perform two nominated songs in the same year, with "Through The Eyes of Love" from Ice Castles and "I'll Never Say Goodbye" from The Promise in 1980. Both numbers were up for Best Original Song but lost out to "It Goes Like That" from Norma Rae. Manchester also recently starred as Mrs. Brice in the Funny Girl Broadway revival.

Melissa Manchester will take the stage at 7:00 p.m. at the Dakota on October 17th and 18th. Tickets range from $62 to $72 and are on sale now.

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