MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A Minnesota venue is living up to its former name in the month of April. The Dakota Jazz Club in Minneapolis is celebrating April as Jazz Appreciation Month with a variety of jazz shows throughout the month.

The club is now known as the Dakota, having rebranded in 2018.

You can check out acts like Andrew Walesch & His Orchestra on Saturday, Tierney Sutton & Tamis Hendelman Duo on Tuesday, Julius Rodriguez on April 27th, and more. There will be 13 jazz shows in all throughout April (Mark Lettieri Group performed on April 1st already).

The Smithsonian National Museum of American History proclaimed April as Jazz Appreciation Month in 2001 to encourage appreciation for the music as a living art form and a historically significant genre.

Lowell Pickett founded the club as the Dakota Bar and Grill.

The Dakota opened in St. Paul in 1985 and moved to its current location in 2003. It is known for bringing in a wide array of legendary artists, including a residency by Prince in 2013.

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