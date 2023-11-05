Chance To Learn At Annual Pow Wow In St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- It was a chance for American Indians to gather, and teach others about their culture Saturday. The 27th Annual Fall Pow Wow was held at the College of St. Benedict. It started at 12:00 p.m. and ran late into the evening.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Jim Knutson-Kolodzne is the retired Director of the American Indian Center at St. Cloud State University and serves as a consultant for the Pow Wow. He says it is not only a place for the Dakota and Anishinaabe tribes to gather, it is an opportunity for others to learn about their cultures:

"They'll see different regalia styles which are outfits that the native people are wearing. They'll hear different languages. It's a vast difference between Dakota and Aishnaabe, the two tribes that are indigenous to this state, and so you'll see that not all Indians are the same and that we're still here."

Get our free mobile app

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Knutson-Kolodzne (Ko-Lodz-Knee) says in addition to the educational opportunities there was a chance to see and buy American Indian crafts like clothing, jewelry, and books.

He says the Pow Wow is a collaborative effort of St. Benedict, St. John's University, St. Cloud State, St. Cloud Technical and Community College, and Independent School District 742 to get the community involved because there are so many American Indian students at each school. It was the first time St. Ben's hosted the Pow Wow.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt,WJON Paul Habstritt,WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

COLLEGEVILLE ORCHARD, ACTIVITIES, ANIMALS AND FUN!

See Crazy Shipping Container House for Sale in Minneapolis