Ocean Eyes Singer Coming To Xcel Energy Center

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A 9-time Grammy Award Winner is coming to Minnesota this fall. Billie Eilish is bringing her "Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour" to Xcel Energy Center for shows on November 10th and 11th.

The tour is named after Eilish's third studio album which is due to be released on May 17th. Eilish is the youngest person to win the Grammy Award for Album of the Year when she won for "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" in 2020.

She also holds Guinness World Records for "Most consecutive Grammy nominations for Record of the Year" and "Youngest person to win the 'Triple Crown' of film music awards" for winning an Oscar, Golden Globe, and Grammy for her song "No Time to Die" from the James Bond soundtrack.

The "Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour" launches in the U.S. in September and will wrap up in December before going international in 2025. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday with various pre-sales beforehand.

A portion of all ticket sales will to go the nonprofit REVERB and its efforts to engage and educate musicians and music fans to promote environmental sustainability.

