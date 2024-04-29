Over 40 Restaurants Participating in 3rd Annual Restaurant Week

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The third annual Restaurant Week is coming up in the St. Cloud area.

Visit Greater St. Cloud Executive Director Rachel Thompson says there is a different category for each day Starting Monday, May 13th and running through Sunday, May 19th.

The hard part is restaurants had to pick one menu item for one of the categories to be featured in, so you'll find some unexpected surprises on those menu items, especially from restaurants that maybe you would have assumed would have submitted for a different category.

Monday is confections, Tuesday is handhelds, Wednesday is gluten-friendly, Thursday is wings and wontons, Friday is hot to trot spicy, Saturday is guilty pleasures, and Sunday is award-winning.

Thompson says interest in Restaurant Week continues to grow among the local restaurants with over 40 participating locations this year including in Sartell, St. Joseph and Clearwater.

Thompson says besides local residents getting out and supporting our restaurants some food influencers have been invited to come to town that week.

People with niche large audiences that we partner with, we bring them into town and we let them say what they like to their audience. We can say we love our destination until we're blue in our face, but when we have someone else tell our story through their lens and experience we capture other audiences that we wouldn't have otherwise.

Also during that week, the Curious Cocktail Party, featuring mocktails, will be at Bella Salt Caves in downtown St. Cloud. Thompson says from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15th a portion of St. Germain will be closed for live music, axe throwing, and other activities.

Attendees will have a chance to win one of seven $50 gift cards that will be given away throughout the week.

