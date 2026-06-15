MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A Minnesota Rock legend is coming home for an intimate show. Soul Asylum will play the Dakota on August 5th in Minneapolis.

Soul Asylum was originally called Loud Fast Rules.

The group will be joined by Ivan Neville. Neville is a highly accomplished singer and songwriter, and the son of legendary artist Aaron Neville and nephew of the founding members of the Neville Brothers.

The show will feature many of the band's hits as well as some surprises. Soul Asylum formed in the early 1980s in Minneapolis when lead singer Dave Pirner was still in high school.

1990's "And the Horse They Rode In On" was produced by the Rolling Stone's Steve Jordan.

The band broke out in 1992 with its Grammy-winning Billboard Top 5 hit "Runaway Train" from the double platinum LP "Grave Dancers Union." Tickets for the show go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.

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