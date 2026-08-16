MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- An influential '90s hip-hop group is set to bring their unique beats to Minnesota. Arrested Development will play two shows at the Dakota in Minneapolis on November 6th.

The group burst onto the scene in 1992 with their debut album 3 Years, 5 Months and 2 Days in the Life Of... The LP gained them two Grammy awards, including Best New Artist. To this day, they are the only hip hop group to win the Best New Artist Grammy.

They are known for their charity work as much as their hit songs.

Arrested Development also made their mark with defiant lyrics of hope and their charity contributions. They are the first African American artists to donate money to Nelson Mandela and the African National Congress. Arrested Development also donated half of the royalties from their hit "Mr. Wendel" to the National Coalition of the Homeless.

They have received numerous accolades beyond the Grammy Awards.

The group's work has received praise throughout the music industry. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame named their song "Tennessee" as one of the 500 Songs That Shaped Rock and Roll, and VH1 put it on its list of 100 Greatest Songs of the 90s. In addition, Rolling Stone picked them as the 1992 Band of the Year, and they have won two MTV awards, an NAACP Image Award, and a Soul Train Music Award. If that is not enough, VH1 also listed them as one of the greatest hip-hop artists of all time.

Hear them play their hits like "Mr. Wendel," "Tennessee," "Revolution," and more. Show times are at 7:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., and tickets range from about $77 to $90.

Cypress Hill at the Ledge Amphitheater, 2024 Cypress Hill was a late addition to the 2024 Ledge Amphitheater music lineup, but they didn't disappoint. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Brantley Gilbert 2026 Brantley Gilbert opened the Ledge Amphitheater's season for the second year in a row with a May event. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt