MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Don't miss your chance to see some music legends when they come to Minneapolis next year. Los Lobos will play the Dakota on March 4th and 5th.

Los Lobos Plays Dakota March 4th And 5th With Original Lineup

The original four members of the group, David Hidalgo, Louie Perez Jr., Cesar Rosas, and Conrad Lozano, have been making great music together for over 50 years. Steve Berlin joined the group in 1984, and the five members have been playing over 100 gigs a year together ever since.

Grammy-Winning Los Lobos Return to Minneapolis

Los Lobos have five Grammy awards, recorded seventeen studio albums, seven live LPs, and earned the ALMA Ritchie Valens Pioneer Award. The band is best known for their hit title song from the movie La Bamba, the biopic about Ritchie Valens. Tickets are on sale now and range from about $110 to $153.

Lindsey Stirling at the Ledge Amphitheater Lindsey Stirling brought her unique blend of pop/rock violin and acrobatic dancing to the Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park for the second time in 2026. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Little River Band at the Ledge Amphitheater, 2026. The Little River Band came to the St. Cloud area for the third time in 2026 when they headlined the Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park for their "Happy Anniversary" Tour. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt