MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- You have three chances to catch a music trendsetter in Minneapolis in November. The "Dutchess of Coolness" herself, Rickie Lee Jones, will grace the stage of the Dakota on November 27th, 28th, and 29th.

Jones burst onto the music scene in 1979 with her self-titled album that featured the hit "Chuck E's In Love." She won the Grammy for Best New Artist for that LP as well. Jones draws inspiration from jazz, R&B, rock, folk, and blues for her unique sound that is hard to pin down into one genre. She won her second Grammy in 1992 for Best Jazz Vocal Performance, Female, for her album Pop Pop, and has been nominated eight times.

The New Yorker also named her the "premiere song-stylist and songwriter of her generation." Tickets for the show are on sale now and range from just under $73 to over $83.

Lindsey Stirling at the Ledge Amphitheater Lindsey Stirling brought her unique blend of pop/rock violin and acrobatic dancing to the Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park for the second time in 2026. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Little River Band at the Ledge Amphitheater, 2026. The Little River Band came to the St. Cloud area for the third time in 2026 when they headlined the Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park for their "Happy Anniversary" Tour. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt