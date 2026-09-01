ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Two new friends have joined the family at a popular Twin Cities zoo. Como Park Zoo and Conservatory is welcoming Kamba and Nora to its Gorilla Forest.

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The two western lowland gorillas recently arrived from Brookfield Zoo Chicago and were introduced to zoo-goers for the first time on Tuesday. Kamba is celebrating her 22nd birthday on Tuesday in addition to the move, and Nora is 12. Both gorillas have access to the outdoor yard, but like all the animals at Como Zoo, they have the choice of whether to be outdoors or remain indoors, so visitors may not always be able to see them.

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Como Zoo Director Erica Prosser says visitors have shared many connections with their gorillas over the years:

"We are thrilled to introduce them to Kamba and Nora. Their arrival begins an exciting new chapter for Grilla Forest and gives us another opportunity to inspire people to learn about and care for this critically endangered species."

The move was recommended through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums' Gorilla Species Survival Plan, which is a cooperative program designed to help accredited zoos maintain healthy populations.

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Como Park Zoo Como Park Zoo has been a staple in St. Paul since it first opened in 1897. The park, zoo, and conservatory continue to evolve, and the attraction remains free to attend. If you can't visit the zoo, check out the photos below of many of its residents. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Sparky Seal In 2022, Como Park Zoo celebrated the Summer of Sparky with twenty-one custom Sea Lion statues, hand-painted by local artists, placed throughout the Twin Cities, featuring water conservation messaging and weekly events. Now the statues can be seen throughout Como Park Zoo year-round. Check out pictures of some of the Sparkys below. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt