Como Zoo Welcomes Two Western Lowland Gorillas
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Two new friends have joined the family at a popular Twin Cities zoo. Como Park Zoo and Conservatory is welcoming Kamba and Nora to its Gorilla Forest.
The two western lowland gorillas recently arrived from Brookfield Zoo Chicago and were introduced to zoo-goers for the first time on Tuesday. Kamba is celebrating her 22nd birthday on Tuesday in addition to the move, and Nora is 12. Both gorillas have access to the outdoor yard, but like all the animals at Como Zoo, they have the choice of whether to be outdoors or remain indoors, so visitors may not always be able to see them.
Como Zoo Director Erica Prosser says visitors have shared many connections with their gorillas over the years:
"We are thrilled to introduce them to Kamba and Nora. Their arrival begins an exciting new chapter for Grilla Forest and gives us another opportunity to inspire people to learn about and care for this critically endangered species."
The move was recommended through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums' Gorilla Species Survival Plan, which is a cooperative program designed to help accredited zoos maintain healthy populations.
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