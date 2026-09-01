BENTON COUNTY (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a crash in Benton County Tuesday morning. The crash took place at around 7:20 a.m. on Highway 23.

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The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV driven by 78-year-old Twyla Nielsen of Pelican Rapids was going north on 47th Avenue NE, and a car being driven by 39-year-old Kimberly Olson of Sauk Rapids was going east on Highway 23 when they collided at the intersection. Both Nielsen and Olson were taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

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