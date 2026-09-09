St. Joseph is one of the youngest communities in the State of Minnesota. St. Joe Mayor Adam Scepaniak says according to the 2024 census, the average age is 24.5 years old. He believes the middle aged demographic is a smaller number than most people would think in St. Joseph.

Lots of Young People in St. Joe

Scepaniak indicates St. Joseph not only has a lot of young people with young families and college students but they have a significant population of senior citizens. Additional housing for people of all ages is a goal for St. Joe. Scepaniak says the multi family apartment complex near Kwik Trip East and Neighbors Bar & Grill is nearly complete. He expects the construction on that building to be wrapping up soon.

Photo - Jay Caldwell Photo - Jay Caldwell

Apartment Complexes

Another apartment complex near Hill Street near the St. Ben's campus is near completion as well. A 3rd apartment complex, Joetown Apartments, near Woodcrest Country Manor is close to completing their expansion. Scepaniak says the Joetown Apartment expansion is for senior housing only. The rest of the building is available for anyone.

Single Family Home Development

Scepaniak says the city of St. Joseph has tried to be creative to encourage builders to come into their community. The city council recently passed a rural residential ordinance, which will allow for larger lot sizes in specific locations in the city. Scepaniak says they are targeting south of Kennedy Community School with larger lot sizes, independent wells and independent septic. He says it would be a big financial burden for developers to get city services into that location.