The city of St. Joseph isn't giving up on a municipal cannabis dispensary. St. Joe Mayor Adam Scepaniak joined me on WJON. When a city is issued a license by the state to have a municipal dispensary there is a timeline to use it. Scepaniak says their license was about to expire and they asked and received a 6-month extension upon request since they had already been granted a license.

Looking For a Location

Scepaniak says the city sill doesn't have a location for the dispensary or an individual or group set to operate it. He says they must find a location first and they are not willing to spend the money to build their own facility. Scepaniak indicates they are looking for a location along County Road 75 and do not currently have a spot available that would fit their needs. He says they want to find a location that would be most profitable for the city and least troublesome for the residents. Scepaniak says if nothing changes in 6 months the city will revisit whether they will request another extension,.

Downtown St. Joseph (photo - Jay Caldwell) Downtown St. Joseph (photo - Jay Caldwell)

Apartments Being Built

Three different apartment complexes are being built in St. Joseph right now. Scepaniak says those are projects that were approved last year. The locations are near Kwik Trip east and Neighbors Bar & Grill, which is a 42-unit complex. Another complex is on Mill Street south of St. Ben's which is a 27-unit apartment complex. The 3rd is Woodcrest Country Manor, who is adding additional housing. Woodcrest is assisted living senior housing.

Industrial Park Dollars

The city of St. Joseph requested infrastructure dollars from the State Legislature this session but were denied. The Legislature wasn't handing out money for expansions of industrial parks, but for industrial parks needing fixes. Scepaniak says the city will request dollars during next year's session. The additional infrastructure would be built north of the Coborns in St. Joe. Scepaniak says the last time they asked for money for their industrial park, they filled up the locations right away which shows a track record of success.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Adam Scepaniak, click below.