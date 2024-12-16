Fatal Monday Morning Crash In Benton County
BENTON COUNTY (WJON News) -- At least one person has died in a crash this morning (Monday) in Benton County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 6:40 a.m. a Lincoln MKZ sedan driven by a 67-year-old woman from Sauk Rapids was going north on 25th Avenue northeast, and a Pontiac Grand Prix driven by a 46-year-old St. Cloud man was going east on Highway 23 when they crashed in the intersection.
The State Patrol says at least one person was killed in the crash but the names and conditions of the drivers and a 73-year-old woman passenger from Sauk Rapids in the Lincoln are unknown at this time. The State Patrol says more information will be released on Tuesday morning.
