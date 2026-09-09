A private Cannabis dispensary is coming to the city of St. Joseph. St. Joe Mayor Adam Scepaniak says Blooming Buds is the name of the new business that will be opening on September 26 in St. Joe. He says the new owners are a couple from the Twin Cities, who plan to relocate to St. Joseph. The location of Blooming Buds will be next to China One at 710 County Road 75 near Sentry Bank.

Municipal Dispensary Could Still Happen

St. Joseph has been in pursuit of a Municipal dispensary for more than a year. Scepaniak says the city is still looking for a location and for someone to run the Municipal dispensary. He says the location for the Municipal dispensary could be in the strip mall that also includes Snap Fitness Scepaniak prefers that location over a possible location downtown. He says he'd rather not put a dispensary close to an elementary school or church despite the current zoning allowing it. Scepaniak says they'd like to find an operating group because the city is not interested in running a dispensary.

Welcoming New Business

Scepaniak says a private dispensary coming in doesn't change the city's pursuit of a Municipal dispensary. He says he's happy a private dispensary is coming to St. Joe and welcomes there arrival on September 26.

Utility Work Done

The City of St. Joseph underwent some utility work this summer that Scepaniak says is now complete. He says the work was done by Excel Energy that caused some roads to close in St. Joe while the work was done. Scepaniak says the work wrapped up over Labor Day weekend which is a good timing because the college students are back.