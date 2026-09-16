COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- A popular Central Minnesota music festival is looking to expand for next year. Rock the River at Alexander Park in Cold Spring could increase from four to six shows in 2027.

Cold Spring Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Vienna Meyers says it is exciting to see the event grow:

"It's been fun to see the different people that come in. We get people all the way from St. Cloud, but then also in the summer our area is really bustling with our resort people, so the resort folks are very excited to have things to do in town and a reason to come in town and leave the resort a little bit, and so across the board everybody's been very excited."

She says expanding to six dates is step one in what they hope is future growth for Rock the River.

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The Cold Spring City Council approved updating the agreement with the River Park Foundation from five events to seven per year, with six dates for Rock the River and the seventh date for the city to use.

Meyers says they are constantly looking to grow Rock the River:

"We have a meeting this week already for 2027 events, which just speaks to how excited we are to be able to not only increase but bring this excitement to the community as a whole. I do think we've got some new things up our sleeves just to keep things fresh and exciting, so you'll have to stay tuned for that."

Meyers says they had record attendance at Rock the River this year, and the new dates would help keep the momentum going. Rock the River takes place from June through August each summer.

Lindsey Stirling at the Ledge Amphitheater Lindsey Stirling brought her unique blend of pop/rock violin and acrobatic dancing to the Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park for the second time in 2026. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Little River Band at the Ledge Amphitheater, 2026. The Little River Band came to the St. Cloud area for the third time in 2026 when they headlined the Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park for their "Happy Anniversary" Tour. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt