Cold Spring Reveals Rock the River 2025 Lineup and Themes

COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- Another area festival has announced its themes and entertainment for the 2025 season. Rock the River in Cold Spring takes place the third Thursday of May through August. May 15th will be EMS Recognition Night and feature the band Crystal Breeze.

PHOTO courtesy of Cold Spring Area Chamber of Commerce. PHOTO courtesy of Cold Spring Area Chamber of Commerce. loading...

PHOTO courtesy of Cold Spring Area Chamber of Commerce. PHOTO courtesy of Cold Spring Area Chamber of Commerce. loading...

On June 19th the theme is Young Entrepreneurs where kids 18 and under are invited to set up a table and sell their homemade crafts. The musical guest on the 18th is DiamondBack. The entertainment on July 17th will be the band Revolution 5 and the theme is Local Business Night with giveaways from participating businesses.

PHOTO courtesy of Cold Spring Area Chamber of Commerce. PHOTO courtesy of Cold Spring Area Chamber of Commerce. loading...

PHOTO courtesy of Cold Spring Area Chamber of Commerce. PHOTO courtesy of Cold Spring Area Chamber of Commerce. loading...

Get our free mobile app

Rock the River wraps up on August 21st with the group Clear Blue Country on Military Appreciation Night. Rock the River started in 2021 and is held at Alexander Park in Cold Spring from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m.

PHOTO courtesy of Cold Spring Area Chamber of Commerce. PHOTO courtesy of Cold Spring Area Chamber of Commerce. loading...

PHOTO courtesy of Cold Spring Area Chamber of Commerce. PHOTO courtesy of Cold Spring Area Chamber of Commerce. loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: See the Most Famous Musician Born the Same Year As You Stacker identified musicians born in every year from 1920 to 2003 and determined the most famous born the same year as you. Gallery Credit: Stacker

The 40 Best Cover Songs by Rock Bands