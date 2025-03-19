Cold Spring Reveals Rock the River 2025 Lineup and Themes
COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- Another area festival has announced its themes and entertainment for the 2025 season. Rock the River in Cold Spring takes place the third Thursday of May through August. May 15th will be EMS Recognition Night and feature the band Crystal Breeze.
On June 19th the theme is Young Entrepreneurs where kids 18 and under are invited to set up a table and sell their homemade crafts. The musical guest on the 18th is DiamondBack. The entertainment on July 17th will be the band Revolution 5 and the theme is Local Business Night with giveaways from participating businesses.
Rock the River wraps up on August 21st with the group Clear Blue Country on Military Appreciation Night. Rock the River started in 2021 and is held at Alexander Park in Cold Spring from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m.
