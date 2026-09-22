UNDATED (WJON News) -- An inmate death at the Stearns County Jail is under investigation. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says they were requested to conduct an investigation into the death of 34-year-old Isiah Ero-Phillips.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says at about 3:49 a.m. on September 12th, jail staff found Ero-Phillips having a medical emergency in his cell while conducting well-being checks on inmates. Authorities say Ero-Phillips was found unresponsive, and Correctional Officer Staff immediately began life-saving measures. Mayo Ambulance and St. Cloud Fire and Rescue took over and continued life-saving measures when they arrived on the scene. Ero-Phillips was later pronounced dead by Mayo Ambulance staff.

Get our free mobile app

The BCA says initial observations did not reveal any obvious signs of trauma. His body was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for official identification and to determine the cause of death.

The St. Cloud Police Department had arrested Ero-Phillips and booked him into the jail on September 11th on suspicion of felony domestic assault. The BCA says the investigation remains active and no other details can be released at this time. The Sheriff's Office says bringing in the BCA to investigate is routine in these matters.

Come with us as we visit Darwin, Minnesota in pictures Twine Ball Museum and More

Come with us as we visit Sauk Rapids in pictures Sauk Rapids in pictures new and old.