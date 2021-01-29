St. Cloud Man Faces Burglary, Assault Charges

ST. CLOUD – A St. Cloud man is facing multiple charges after allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and assaulting a man with a candle holder.

Twenty-six year-old Darrian Ambrose was charged in Stearns County District Court Friday.

St. Cloud Police Officers were called to an apartment complex in the 3400 block of 22nd Street South on Thursday around 6:15 a.m. When officers arrived, the woman told them Ambrose, her ex-boyfriend, had entered and assaulted her male friend. The woman told officers she believed Ambrose had entered the apartment with a copy of her key he made without her permission.

According to the complaint, the woman told officers she and her friend were sleeping in a bedroom when Ambrose woke them up by hitting the man in the face with a candle holder. The man says Ambrose hit him at least four times. Eventually, the man was able to get out of the bed, push Ambrose out of the room and hold the door shut.

The man told officers that he has known Ambrose for a few years, and that Ambrose was upset that the victim was trying to start a romantic relationship with his ex-girlfriend. The man told officers said that Ambrose had angrily called him on the phone a few days before the incident and threatened to kill him.

Ambrose was found at his job a short time after the incident and arrested.

Officers said the man had numerous noticeable injuries to his face and upper body. He was examined at the scene before being taken to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment.

Ambrose was booked into the Stearns County Jail on suspicion of first-degree burglary and assault.