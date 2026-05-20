COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- Summer is the time for city festivals and music events, and a Central Minnesota city has announced the acts for its summer concert series. Cold Spring's Rock The River will feature four acts over June, July, and August, with each night honoring a different group as well.

The festival takes place on select Thursdays during the summer.

The lineup starts rocking with Crystal Breeze on June 4 and honors EMS, Firefighters, and Police Officers. June 18th is nonprofit and community appreciation night with IV Play as the musical guest. Rock the River comes back on July 16th with Shaun Johnson for entertainment on Military Appreciation Night. The festival wraps up on August 20th with Raised on Radio and shows support for young entrepreneurs on Chamber Night.

In addition to the music, there is food, vendors, and kids' activities. Rock the River is held in Alexander Park in Cold Spring, runs from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., and is free to attend.

Cold Spring Area Chamber of Commerce. Cold Spring Area Chamber of Commerce. loading...

Cold Spring Area Chamber of Commerce. Cold Spring Area Chamber of Commerce. loading...

Cold Spring Area Chamber of Commerce. Cold Spring Area Chamber of Commerce. loading...

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