LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- Children in the Little Falls area and surrounding communities who are members of the Boys & Girls Club will soon have access to a nutritious meal every weekday.

Boys & Girls Club of Central Minnesota will celebrate the grand opening of its new commercial kitchen next week. Community members are invited to attend the celebration and tour the club on Wednesday, September 23rd at 4:30 p.m. at 509 West Broadway in Little Falls.

Officials say the new kitchen will allow the club to provide young children and teens with nutritious meals in a safe and welcoming environment.

The club will serve meals every weekday at 4:30 p.m. at no cost to kids who are registered members of the Little Falls Boys & Girls Club.

All meals will follow the U.S. Department of Agriculture's nutritional requirements through the Child and Adult Care Food Program. Each child will be served a meal from five food groups, including milk, a meat or meat alternate, a vegetable, a fruit, and grains.

Annual memberships for kids in kindergarten through high school graduation are free and include the meals and all of the programming and activities.

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The commercial kitchen was made possible through donations from community partners, businesses, and individuals.

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