Boys & Girls Clubs Name 2020 Youth of the Year

ST. CLOUD -- The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota has announced their "Youth of the Year". Abel Cordero will be honored with a reception on Friday.

When he was in fifth grade he enrolled in the Eastside Boys & Girls Club. Besides volunteering at the club he also has a job at Target. He plans to graduate from Sauk Rapids-Rice in 2021 and then pursue a degree in criminal justice and become a police officer.

Cordero will go on to compete at the state level in the Twin Cities on March 16th.

As the central Minnesota Youth of the Year, he receives a $2,000 scholarship.

A reception for Cordero will be from 4:00 until 5:00 p.m. on Friday at the Eastside Boys & Girls Club in St. Cloud.