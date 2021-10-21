Boys & Girls Club of Central Minnesota President/CEO Honored

ST. CLOUD -- The President and CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Central Minnesota is being honored.

Mary Swingle received the 2021 Vision & Spirit Award at the Boys & Girls Clubs of America's virtual Midwest Regional Celebration earlier this week.

The award is given to someone who has served in the Boys & Girls Club Movement less than five years and who has provided a boost for the advancement of the Movement.

Swingle was recognized for her work establishing the organizations response to the pandemic, which including regular Zoom meetings and check-in calls, and building a Virtual Club to help keep kids connected when they couldn't come to the club.

Swingle has served as President of the Boys & Girls Club since 2018.