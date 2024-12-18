Boys & Girls Clubs Holding Winter Showcase Wednesday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota are inviting you to the 2024 Winter Showcase tonight (Wednesday night).

A Winter Masquerade will feature the talent of the young artists and performers.

The event will be at the Eastside Boys & Girls Club at 320 Raymond Avenue NE in St. Cloud. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. with onstage performances starting at 6:30 p.m.

The event is free and no tickets or reservations are required.

There will be a visual art exhibit, on-stage performances from the kids and other activities including carnival games and a holiday photo booth.

