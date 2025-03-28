Boys & Girls Clubs of Central MN Launches Esports Program

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota has received some funding to launch an Esports program.

The Southside Club already has gaming in the Best Buy Teen Tech Center, and now an Esports lounge has been added at the Eastside Club and the Little Falls Club.

Club officials say Esports programming gives kids a structured and supportive environment to engage in competitive and recreational gaming. But, the program also has other benefits like developing teamwork, strategic thinking and exposure to potential careers in game design, coding and other STEM careers.

The Boys & Girls Club Esports programming will teach kids online etiquette, sportsmanship, and respectful gaming.

Vice President of Operations Geri Bechtold says their goal is to have an Esports lounge and programming at all five of their clubs.

RANKED: Your Favorite Childhood Bubble Gums From long-lasting flavor to epic bubble potential, we're ranking the most iconic childhood chewing gums that defined recess, ruled the playground and stuck with us (sometimes literally). Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

SNIFF: 17 Smells That 1980s Kids Will Instantly Recognize Do any of these iconic smells bring back some unforgettable (or maybe cringeworthy) '80s memories? Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz