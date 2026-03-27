ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Multiple people were taken to the hospital after getting trapped inside a home on fire.

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The St. Cloud Fire Department says the incident began just before 2:30 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of 11th Avenue Southeast.

Fire crews responded to a report of a single family home on fire with multiple residents trapped inside. They found heavy fire conditions in the back of the home on the main floor. A witness said one person was able to escape, but there were still two people inside. With very high heat and no visibility in the home, firefighters were able to find and remove the two people.

The fire department says multiple individuals were taken to the hospital by Mayo Ambulance. There were no injuries to any of the firefighters.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.