Young Woman Airlifted After ATV Incident In Morrison County
HILLMAN (WJON News) -- A woman is seriously hurt after falling out of an ATV.
The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened on Saturday at about 1:20 p.m. on Sage Road, about five miles southeast of Hillman.
Get our free mobile app
Nineteen-year-old Dylan Batien of Milaca was diving a side-by-side on Sage Road, traveling about 40 miles an hour. Nineteen-year-old passenger Izabella Roffe of Milaca fell out of the side-by-side while it was moving and suffered severe injuries. Roffe was not wearing a seatbelt or helmet. She was airlifted to North Memorial Hospital by North Air Care.
LOOK: Here's What Daily Life Looked Like in the 1970s, One Photo at a Time
From neighborhood bike rides to washing the car, these photos capture daily life in the 1970s in all its comfortable, lived-in charm.
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz