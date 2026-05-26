Young Woman Airlifted After ATV Incident In Morrison County

Young Woman Airlifted After ATV Incident In Morrison County

Alexander Hassenstein, Getty Images

HILLMAN (WJON News) -- A woman is seriously hurt after falling out of an ATV.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened on Saturday at about 1:20 p.m. on Sage Road, about five miles southeast of Hillman.

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Nineteen-year-old Dylan Batien of Milaca was diving a side-by-side on Sage Road, traveling about 40 miles an hour.  Nineteen-year-old passenger Izabella Roffe of Milaca fell out of the side-by-side while it was moving and suffered severe injuries.  Roffe was not wearing a seatbelt or helmet. She was airlifted to North Memorial Hospital by North Air Care.

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