HILLMAN (WJON News) -- A woman is seriously hurt after falling out of an ATV.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened on Saturday at about 1:20 p.m. on Sage Road, about five miles southeast of Hillman.

Get our free mobile app

Nineteen-year-old Dylan Batien of Milaca was diving a side-by-side on Sage Road, traveling about 40 miles an hour. Nineteen-year-old passenger Izabella Roffe of Milaca fell out of the side-by-side while it was moving and suffered severe injuries. Roffe was not wearing a seatbelt or helmet. She was airlifted to North Memorial Hospital by North Air Care.