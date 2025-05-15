ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota is targeting teens this summer with some unique programming.

The programs are designed to inspire creativity, build career skills, and foster a connection among teens.

One of the opportunities is photography excursion trips, where teens go on guided field trips to teach young people how to capture beautiful images around the community.

Gamers can join Fortnite Fridays for team-based gameplay or join friendly tournaments featuring games like Madden and Rocket League. The competitions teach sportsmanship, team building, and help build digital literacy.

Another program partners with Anderson Trucking to give teens a chance to try a semi truck simulator and continue the training at the club's Teen Tech Center.

Finally, a t-shirt design program will give teens a hands-on experience by creating t-shirt designs by using the sun and bleach.

The programs are free to registered Boys & Girls Club members. Registration is open and spaces are limited.

