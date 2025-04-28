Boys & Girls Clubs Celebrating Their Talent At Spring Showcase
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- It will be a night of creativity at the Paramount Center for the Arts on Wednesday night. The Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota is holding its Spring Showcase. The theme this year is "Our Imaginary Journey."
Club members from the Roosevelt, Southside, and Eastside Clubs will showcase their talent with dance performances, skits, and theater pieces. There will also be an art exhibit on display from Wednesday through May 26th. Boys & Girls Clubs' President & CEO Mary Swingle says the special evening celebrates the dedication, passion, and talent of their youth, and it is a magical journey they are thrilled to share with the community.
The event starts with a youth art exhibit reception at 6:00 p.m., and then the on-stage showcase at 7:00 p.m. The Spring Showcase is free to attend.
