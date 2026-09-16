Fall-like weather is here even though the official start of fall is a week away (9/23). But the cooler weather is perfect for being outside and exploring.

You can get your weekend started early on Thursday night with a free concert. The St. Cloud Municipal Band is closing out its summer season with a performance at the Stearns History Museum. The band will perform a selection of songs from the summer music series, including a Leroy Anderson tribute and How to Train Your Dragon movie medley. The FREE concert starts at 6:30 p.m. on the museum grounds.

Festi-Fall on the east side of St. Cloud offers plenty to do on Sunday: READ MORE: St. Cloud’s Annual Street Fair Festi-Fall Returns Sunday With Seventeen Food Vendors And Live Music.

Sunday has The Meating at Waters Church in Sartell for men to hang out and listen to some music, check out a car show, and get their fill of grilled meats: READ MORE: The Meating Draws Men From Miles Around For Free Celebration.

And St. Cloud Pride Week wraps up this weekend with Pride in the Park: READ MORE: Pride Week Comes To St. Cloud With New Awards, Raffle, And Community Events.

If none of the above are your cup of tea, then check out the Weekender's picks below for some other ideas to get you moving this weekend.

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Mike Simons, Getty Images Oktoberfest To Be Celebrated

It is the first of many in the area, but they are all fun. Join Beaver Island Brewing Co. for its Oktoberfest this Saturday. They will have a polka band, bean bag tourney, stein hoisting contest, snuff bar, themed beer, German fare, and beer puppeteers. The fun starts at Noon and goes until 10:00 p.m. Free to attend, but obviously there is a cost to the food and drink.

SATURDAY: Noon – 10:00 p.m.

Jonathan Borba on Unsplash Jonathan Borba on Unsplash

You can check out new and exciting things for babies this weekend at the Baby and Toddler Expo at the Quarryview Education Center. The second annual ISD742 Baby Expo is a special event for families to learn, build community connections, and have some fun. There will be over 20 exhibitors on hand, a children's concert, parenting tips and tricks, health and wellness, and more. The First 300 families in attendance will get a free gift bag, plus a grand prize drawing for a four-person membership to the Great River Children’s Museum. It is free to attend.

Saturday: 9:00 – Noon

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VEG FEST - ST. PAUL

Watch as much television as you want at this event….Ok, not that kind of veg. Veg Fest is a food fest about all things plant-based. There will be vegan-based food trucks showing off what they can do with dumplings, egg rolls, and even burgers. There will be live music, speakers, cooking demonstrations, and family activities as well. The event is free to attend at Harriet Island in St. Paul.

Sunday: 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Mike Haupt on Unsplash Mike Haupt on Unsplash

The ultimate collectible experience is back as the Minnesota Card Show returns to the Twin Cities. There will be over 610 dealers on hand featuring sports cards, memorabilia, trading card games, autograph opportunities, and more. It is 100,000 square feet of fun at the St. Paul RiverCentre over the next four days. General admission is $15 to attend. There are VIP and early entry options available as well.

Thursday: 4:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Friday: 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Sunday: 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

These Were Real? Here Are 10 TV Shows You Totally Forgot Existed These bizarre, half-remembered TV shows from the '70s, '80s and '90s feel more like dreams than reality — but every single one of them actually aired. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

QUIZ: Can You Identify These Awesome '80s Movies From Just a Single Freeze-Frame? From a stranded alien trying to phone home to a group of kids on a treasure hunt, see how many of these iconic ’80s blockbusters you can recognize from a single freeze frame. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz