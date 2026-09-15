SARTELL (WJON News) -- It will be meat, meat, and more meat at an annual event in Sartell this weekend. The Waters Church is holding The Meating gathering for men on Sunday. The Meating will see around 1,000 people attend to build camaraderie and eat a wide array of grilled meats like hot dogs, chicken wings, pulled pork, hamburgers, and even ribeye steak.

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Connection Coordinator Mitch Severson says the event is their way of saying thank you for everything men do in their community, and people come from all over to attend:

"We got a couple of guys bringing church friends from 30 to 50 miles away that they're going to bring some different groups up here because it is just; it's a great night. We serve a lot of food, and it's a lot of fun, and it is again, we just tell everybody it's a night that we can pour back into the community and just say thanks to all the guys for what they do."

He says it takes about 30 grills lined up back to back to handle all the food:

"As soon as they know the grills are on, the boys, they start jumping in the line right away, which we've never ran out; no man's ever left here saying, ' Boy, I wish I could have had another hot dog, ' because we always make sure there's enough food for the guys that are here."

Severson says the Meating has become a family tradition with three and four generations of men attending.

The Meating will also have the Rock on Truck Gold Star Memorial on hand. The Meating runs from about 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday and is free for men ages 15 and up to attend.

Brother Mitch Sevenson/Waters Church Brother Mitch Sevenson/Waters Church

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