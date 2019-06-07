Sartell Church Grilling 1 Ton of Meat for Area Men

SARTELL -- Attention area men, a Sartell church is grilling up a lot of meat - just for you. The Waters Church is hosting "The Meating" on Sunday at 5:00 p.m. On the menu: a ton of meat.

Lead Pastor Doug Vagle says it is open to guys ages 15 and older, and it is all free.

There are about 40 grillers that are going to be grilling all night, and we also have a group of guys that are going to start smoking 750 pounds of pulled pork Sunday morning at 5:00 a.m., so 12 hours before the event, they are going to start. Then, we're going to be unveiling a new meat every 30 minutes throughout the night.

Vagle says there's no hitch and no strings, just an event meant to give back to the community. He says they'll be serving up several varieties of meats all evening.

So after we start with the 750 pounds of pulled pork, the next round will be 500 pounds grilled chicken, and the next round is 250 pounds of all beef hot dogs - which is the equivalent of 1,000 hot dogs - and then we're going to wrap it up with 500 pounds of ribeye steak.

Besides the 2,000 pounds of meat being served, they'll have man games, a car show, bonfires, and live music featuring a Smashing Pumpkins tribute band.