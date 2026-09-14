ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud's annual street fair is happening this weekend. Festi-Fall is on Sunday from noon until 5:00 p.m. on East St. Germain Street.

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St. Cloud Downtown Alliance Executive Director Jaime Buley says there will be plenty of activities for families, like Touch a Truck.

Blacklight Adventures will be bringing some mobile escape rooms, we'll have face painting, balloon animals, an interactive music booth from the Wirth Center, plus a kids activity booth.

For the adults, there will be two live bands at Iron Street Distillery on an outdoor stage, a beer garden, and more.

Seventeen food type trucks will be parked along the street, and there will be a vendor village.

Buley says it's a chance for business and property owners to show off the progress being made along the street.

It is so exciting and the things happening down there are very impressive. We'll even be starting a mural on the East End coming up pretty soon. It should be done in October. So, we have those preparations happening.

The new St. G's Bodega is opening this Wednesday, so Festi-Fall attendees will be able to stop in and check out the new grocery/convenience store on East St. Germain Street.

Read More: St. G's Bodega Is Opening In St. Cloud This September

East St. Germain Street will be closed to traffic from Riverside Drive to Lincoln Avenue, but the intersections will remain open to northbound and south bound traffic at Lincoln Avenue, Wilson Avenue, and Riverside Drive.