The big road project in St. Augusta this year was a reconstruct of Gaberdine Road. St. Augusta Mayor Jeff Schmitz joined me on WJON. He says the majority of the work is done as they wait for the grass to grow on the boulevard. Schmitz says "everything went pretty good...the road turned out awesome". He says the walking trails were paved in the area and he's noticed that residents are using those often. Schmitz says the completion of this project is a "real improvement for our community".

(Photo: Lee Voss) (Photo: Lee Voss)

Road Projects in 2027

St. Augusta doesn't plan any major road projects in 2027. Schmitz says they plan to increase their pot hole/crack filling and road maintenance. He indicates the city hasn't made a decision on whether they will include any resurfacing projects on their roads in 2027.

New Industry

Some new businesses are coming into St. Augusta on the Luxemberg side of the community. Schmitz one of the new businesses is a tinting company that he says expects to lease out some space that would include some business condos. Schmitz says they have lots of room for industrial growth on both the Luxemberg and St. Augusta sides of the city. He says he's pushed for development for the community because it keeps the tax responsibilities down for residents.

Residential Growth

Schmitz says there are a lot of longtime farmers in the area that aren't willing to sell their land for development. He understands that but that limits the amount of space available for new residential development. Schmitz says there is a new development that will allow for an additional 20-30 single family homes in the community. He says the developer hasn't come to the city with their full plan so the amount of homes is still unclear. Schmitz says these new homes would be well and septic and would not include city sewer and water.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Jeff Schmitz, click below.