KIMBALL (WJON News) -- Another Stearns County lake has become infested with zebra mussels.

The Aquatic Invasive Species Was Discovered by a Property Owner

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says a property owner on Pearl Lake found zebra mussels attached to a dock that was removed from the lake for the season.

A DNR invasive species specialist also confirmed multiple zebra mussels on a boat lift in the lake south of Rockville.

DNR Says LakeShore Owners Have Helped Greatly With Monitoring

The DNR says property owners and lake service providers have been instrumental in reporting the invasive aquatic species in recent years as equipment is removed from the water for the winter.

Do Your Part to Stop the Spread of AIS

Users are reminded to dry docks, lifts, and rafts for 21 days before moving them to another body of water. Always clean watercraft, drain all water, leave drain plugs out, dispose of unwanted bait in the trash, and decontaminate equipment with a pressure washer when possible.

The Numbers Keep Growing

As of September, an estimated 398 Minnesota lakes have been confirmed to have zebra mussels.

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