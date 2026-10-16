UNDATED (WJON News) -- Three central Minnesota cities will share in $ 7 million to help manage healthy trees in their communities.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is awarding grants to 50 communities to support tree inventories, plantings, maintenance, pruning, management plans, and outreach.

Many recipients of the Releaf program will focus on replacing ash trees killed off by the emerald ash borer.

Among the grant recipients are Monticello, Sartell, and St. Cloud. Monticello will receive $372,600, St. Cloud will get $178,690, and Sartell will use $20,000 for managing their tree canopies.

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