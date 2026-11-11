UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is making grant money available to help fight aquatic invasive plants in Minnesota waterways.

Organizations That Manage MN Water Bodies Can Get Grant Help

Lake associations, watershed districts, cities and counties can apply for grants to help manage curly-leaf pondweed, Eurasian watermilfoil, flowering rush and starry stonewort.

More Than $1-Million Available

The DNR has $1,060,000 available for the local programs.

The funding is largely supported through a surcharge on watercraft registrations and nonresident fishing licenses.

Deadline to Apply in December

The deadline to apply for grants is at the end of business on Wednesday, December 9th. Preliminary award notices will be issued in February 2027, with awards available as soon as March.

For more information, visit the DNR's Invasive Aquatic Plant Management Grant Program webpage.

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