DNR Opens Grant Window to Fight Invasive Water Plants
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is making grant money available to help fight aquatic invasive plants in Minnesota waterways.
Organizations That Manage MN Water Bodies Can Get Grant Help
Lake associations, watershed districts, cities and counties can apply for grants to help manage curly-leaf pondweed, Eurasian watermilfoil, flowering rush and starry stonewort.
More Than $1-Million Available
The DNR has $1,060,000 available for the local programs.
The funding is largely supported through a surcharge on watercraft registrations and nonresident fishing licenses.
Deadline to Apply in December
The deadline to apply for grants is at the end of business on Wednesday, December 9th. Preliminary award notices will be issued in February 2027, with awards available as soon as March.
For more information, visit the DNR's Invasive Aquatic Plant Management Grant Program webpage.
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