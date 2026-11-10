Upper Red Lake Ice Anglers Back to Four Walleye This Winter
RED LAKE NATION (WJON News) -- Ice anglers who like to fish Upper Red Lake will see the bag limit fall back to the usual four-fish limit this winter. It's a reduction of the five-fish limit from the 2026 open water season.
Anglers Can Keep One Trophy Fish
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says anglers will be able to keep four walleye with only one over 17 inches.
Population Study Shows Strong Numbers
DNR fisheries section manager Shannon Fisher says, "Our fall assessment indicated the walleye population continues to be in excellent shape. We are dropping the bag limit to four because winter angling on Red Lake is so popular." It's the fourth winter in a row with a four-fish bag limit.
The fall gill net catch in the state of Minnesota portion of the lake was just over 35 walleye per net, with fish of all sizes represented. The DNR says more than half of the catch showed fish between 13 and 16 inches.
The walleye management on Red Lake is a partnership between the Minnesota DNR and the Red Lake Nation.
Winter Fishing Opens on Sunday
The ice fishing season runs from November 15th through February 28.
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