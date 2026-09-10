UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is out with its Fall Color Finder map.

The Fall Color Finder webpage is updated every Thursday and tracks the progression of changing leaf colors through the end of October. The DNR also publishes a weekly fall color newsletter and tips for enjoying the fall foliage across the state.

Many factors influence the timing and the vibrancy of colors. The DNR says day length, dropping temperatures, and current drought conditions all factor into how long the colors last and how bright they are.

The typical fall color season in Minnesota is from September through mid-October and begins in the far northwest and north-central parts of the state and works southeast.

The Fall Color Finder allows the public to track the progression of color change and plan trips through color-coded maps and leaf reporting from state parks. A date slider feature allows people to see what typical colors look like across the state on a certain date based on 2025 data.

Enthusiasts can sign up for the DNR's weekly Fall Color Update Newsletter and share their favorite fall photos at Minnesota state parks.

Explore Minnesota also offers fall color guides for trip planning so travelers can plan their trips early.

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