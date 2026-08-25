UNDATED (WJON News) -- A deadline is approaching for deer hunters who want to harvest antlerless deer in deer permit areas with a lottery system.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is reminding those firearms and muzzleloader hunters that they must buy their licenses by September 10th.

The license holders will automatically be entered into the lottery for the deer permit area they declare.

Applicants who are successful will receive a postcard in the mail from the DNR to use in conjunction with their regular license in the antlerless permit lottery area.

No application is needed in deer permit areas with either sex, two-deer limit, three-deer limit, or five-deer limit designations.

A new provision this year allows hunters to apply for both the antlerless permit lottery and special hunts. In the past, hunters were only allowed to apply to one or the other.

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