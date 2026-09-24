UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is encouraging adults to take a kid hunting for small game this weekend.

It's an opportunity for adults to take a child younger than 16 years old into the woods and teach them the pursuit and enjoyment of hunting squirrels, rabbits, and other small game without having a hunting license.

Hunters must comply with open seasons, limits, and other regulations.

The DNR says hunting small game is a way to introduce kids to hunting, how to track wildlife, how to properly handle firearms, and the right way to access hunting land.

For more information on learning how to hunt and small game season details and regulations, check out the DNR's webpages.

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