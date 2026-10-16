BERTHA (WJON News) -- Authorities have arrested a Central Minnesota man for his connection to a murder that happened in Iowa over 30 years ago.

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The Black Hawk County, Iowa Sheriff's Office announced on Friday, October 16th, that Black Hawk County Sheriff's deputies and agents with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, with the help of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Todd County Sheriff's Office, arrested 59-year-old Kelly Grant of Bertha, Minnesota.

The backstory

On August 11th, 1995, at about 10:40 a.m., the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office received a report that turtle hunters had found a body in rural Black Hawk County, east of Waterloo.

Responding deputies found the body of a woman lying along the creek bank on the east side of the bridge. The woman was later identified as 37-year-old Angela Buck of Waterloo.

An autopsy conducted by the Iowa State Medical Examiner's Office determined that Buck died from a gunshot wound, and her death was classified as a homicide.

What's next

Sheriff Nate Neff.

“This is a great example that highlights the cooperation and tenacity of multiple agencies working together to bring closure to a case that is over 30 years old. I would also like to credit the retired deputies who originally worked this case. This arrest would not have happened without their efforts,”

Grant has been charged with Murder in the First Degree in connection with Buck's Death. The case remains an ongoing criminal investigation.