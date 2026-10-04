RICE (WJON News) -- Three people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Benton County.

Get our free mobile app

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Saturday at about 5:30 p.m. on Highway 10 in Watab Township..

One vehicle crossed over Highway 10 at 110th Street while a second vehicle was traveling west on the highway.

Seventy-four-year-old Sylvia Elsola of Henning was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Forty-six-year-old Nicholas Feldman of Faribault and his passenger, 56-year-old Michelle Feldman of Faribault, were also both taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The State Patrol was assisted by the Benton County Sheriff's Office, Rice Police Department, Rice Fire Department, and Mayo Ambulance.