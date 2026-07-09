UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has a reminder for people selling docks, boat lifts, trailers, and other water accessories.

Check those pieces of equipment for aquatic invasive species before buying or selling them.

A DNR spokeswoman says that although we are past the initial spring shoreline equipment installation, the mid-season market for used equipment presents a much higher risk of spreading AIS.

Minnesota law requires equipment that is submerged in water to remain out of the water for at least 21 days before it can be placed into another body of water.

Look for zebra mussels on posts, footings, wheels, underwater support bars, and areas of boats and other watercraft that have been sitting in the water for an extended period of time.

For more information on decontamination stations, additional regulations, and tips, visit the DNR's AIS webpage.

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