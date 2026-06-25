UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has added five more counties to a deer feeding ban.

The bans now include Meeker, McCleod, Grant, Clearwater, and Becker counties after chronic wasting disease was found in wild deer in new areas of the state last year.

The DNR says when food or attractants are put out for deer, high numbers of the animals tend to congregate in one place, increasing the risk for spreading CWD among white-tailed deer.

The ban now includes 37 Minnesota counties, including Sherburne and Wright counties in Central Minnesota.

Even in areas outside the ban, the DNR discourages people from feeding deer. The DNR says anyone interested in helping deer should focus efforts on improving habitat to provide long-term food resources and shelter.

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