Are you ready for some football? It is that time for NFL fans as the season kicks off, but if you don't plan to hang out watching games all day on Sunday, you may need some other activities to do.

For the kids, there is Movie Under the Stars on Saturday: READ MORE: Movie Under the Stars Returns to St. Cloud With Monsters, Inc. and Games

For the adults out there, the Weekender has plenty of ideas for you to check out and explore this weekend, all right here in Central Minnesota.

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HISPANIC HERITAGE CELEBRATION - ST. CLOUD

Summertime by George may be done for the year, but there is another celebration hitting the park on Saturday. The 4th Annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration is a day of culture, community, and more. There will be live music and performances, food trucks, a kids’ zone, and family activities. The event is free to attend.

Saturday: 3:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Parker Coffman on Unsplash Parker Coffman on Unsplash

Take in a day of great music all for a great cause on Sunday. Bad Habit Brewery in St. Joseph is hosting the annual Rock 4 Alzheimer’s event. The 2026 music lineup features Minnesota favorite bands like Slip Twister, Collective Unconscious, The Killer Vees, and more. Plus, there will be food vendors and, of course, the famous Bad Habit Beer for sale. Admission is a free-will donation.

Sunday: Noon – 8:00 p.m.

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BLOCK PARTY - ST. CLOUD

One of the biggest annual events in St. Cloud makes its return this weekend. The annual St. Mary’s Cathedral Block Party is back on Saturday with live entertainment, bingo, children’s games, inflatables, a silent auction, and what would be a block party without lots of food and a beer garden. It is like a mini-state fair right here in St. Cloud. It is free to attend.

Saturday: 5:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

It is the same fun time but with a new name. The Rice Old Creamery Craft Show in Rice is now the Fall Craft Show. Old Creamery changed owners and is now LeeAnn’s Main Street Diner, but the craft show tradition is alive and well. It is the 30th Anniversary of the show in 2026. There will be plenty of crafters on hand showing off their wares like metalwork, handmade soaps, paintings, kids’ toys, 3D-printed art, and more. Plus, LeeAnn’s will be open for dine-in and to-go with specials, so head out for the crafts and then stay for some great food.

Saturday, September 12, 2026 from 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, September 13, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

DAY TRIP - LITTLE FALLS

It is a big day for the small community at the intersection of Highway 27 and Highway 10, with three events all hitting the town, so why not head up and make a day of it? Of course, there is the 53rd Annual Arts and Crafts Fair taking over downtown Little Falls with over 550 craft vendors showing off stained glass, handmade skin lotions, kids’ toys, woodworking, paintings, food items, and more.

But why not hit the Morrison County Fairgrounds too for the 51st Annual Lone Eagle Auto Club Car Show and Swap Meet. They will have over 500 show cars and 100 swappers on hand to check out, with 35 classes of vehicles. There is a free shuttle from the fairgrounds to the craft fair. That is not enough, you say.

How about also attending the grand opening of the Minnesota Military and Veterans Museum? The museum has outdoor displays of a variety of military vehicles, including a submarine. Indoors, there is the main gallery with all kinds of artifacts, film showings, and interactive displays. You can catch a free ride to the museum from the craft show (shuttle bus pick-up and drop-off is at the police station).

The Craft Fair is free to attend; the car show has a $5.00 admission; outdoor displays at the museum are free, but indoors there is a cost, and you need to make an appointment ahead of time. Indoors at the museum for Saturday is sold out, but there are tickets for Sunday still.

Car Show: Sunday, 7:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Craft Show: Saturday, 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. & Sunday, 9:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m.

Military Museum: Saturday & Sunday: 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Humourous St. Cloud Sign For over two years, the sign outside the St. Cloud Vacuum and Sewing Center has been bringing smiles to drivers on Division Street. Check out some of the creative and funny signs that have been brightening the mood of St. Cloud.

Earth, Wind and Fire at the Ledge Amphitheater. The 70s group Earth, Wind, and Fire wrapped up a great week of shows at the Ledge in August of 2025. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt