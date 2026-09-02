ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You can bring the kids to watch a movie outside.

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The St. Cloud Park and Recreation Department is hosting its annual Movie Under the Stars. They'll be showing Monsters, Inc. on Saturday, September 12th.

Families can come early, starting at 6:30 p.m. we'll have inflatibles and yard games, before settling in. The movie will start at dusk, which is about 7:35 p.m. If you bring a blanket or lawn chair, you can grab a spot and get comfortable.

Programmer Cassie Woischke says they'll have a concession stand serving all your favorite movie-going treats.

No pre-registration is required. The movie will be showing at the Whitney Sports Complex on Field C-3.

Other Park and Rec sponsored events scheduled for this fall:

Stars & S'mores on October 2nd and 3rd at Wilson Park

Parktoberfest on October 16th at Wilson Park