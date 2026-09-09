ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- As we get ready for the general election, you can learn more about how the entire process works.

The League of Women Voters St. Cloud Area is hosting an event called "Voter 101: Being an Informed Voter". The discussion will be held on Tuesday, September 15th, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the Mississippi Room at the St. Cloud Public Library.

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The guest speaker will be Melanie Hazelip, the Voter Outreach Director at the Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State. The topics that will be covered include voter registration, ways to vote, election security, equipment and security, staff and training volunteers, and learning about candidates.

The public is invited to attend and ask questions.