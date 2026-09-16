SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- An outdoor benefit concert will be held in Sauk Rapids on Saturday night.

The 2nd annual Sauk Rapids-Rice Homecoming Alumni & Community Concert starts at 5:00 p.m. at Benton Station.

Superintendent Brad Bergstrom says the night is being organized by the Sauk Rapids-Rice Local Education Foundation.

Money that is generated from this event goes to the Sauk Rapids-Rice Education Foundation, which in turn utilizes those dollars to help provide grants for our classroom teachers to get those things that maybe the budget can't quite support.

This year's headlining band is the Mallrats. Tickets are $20 each.