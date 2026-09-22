ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Technical and Community College is opening its doors to potential students at two open houses in the coming weeks.

Members of the community, prospective students, and their families are all welcome to check out the facilities and learn more about the program offerings.

The first open house on September 30th will be held in the entrance of the main campus building at 1540 Northway Drive. That open house will focus on SCTCC's Skilled Trades, Business, IT, Education, Liberal Arts, and transfer programs.

The second open house will focus on the school's Health Sciences & Nursing programs and will be held on October 7th at the Health Sciences Building at 1245 15th Street North in St. Cloud.

Both open houses will be from 3:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Students looking to enroll in the spring or in the fall of 2027 can apply that day.

No registration is required for either open house.

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